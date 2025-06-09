18:00
Train fares to decrease: Kyrgyz Temir Zholu announces new tariffs

The state enterprise NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu informs passengers about innovations in the tariff system for travel on domestic trains. In accordance with the order of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan, fixed tariffs will be introduced from June 13, 2025, which will depend on the form of payment — cash or cashless.

According to official information:

  • The fare will be fixed regardless of the boarding or drop-off station;
  • With cashless payment, the cost of travel will be lower than when paying in cash;
  • Tariffs will differ depending on the route, but the general rule remains: cashless — cheaper, cash — more expensive.

For example, if a passenger travels from Kaindy or Sokuluk to Bishkek-2 station, he or she will pay 40 soms in cashless form and 60 soms in cash. Previously, this ticket cost 56 soms or 20 soms depending on the section.

On the route from Bishkek to Kant or Tokmak, travel will also cost 40 soms cashless, and 60 soms in cash. For comparison: previously, travel to Kant cost 20 soms, to Tokmak — 56 soms.

At the same time, the current price on the routes to Balykchy and the beach remains the same for cashless payments.

Tickets can be purchased:

  • On the official website: ticket.railway.kg;
  • In the mobile application: railway.kg;
  • At the ticket offices of Bishkek-2 station;
  • Onboard trains via any available payment method, including international payment systems active in Kyrgyzstan.

It is noted that the decision is aimed at stimulating cashless payments, increasing the transparency of payments and convenience for passengers.
link: https://24.kg/english/332034/
views: 106
