Kyrgyzstan tightens penalties for fraud

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law increasing penalties for fraud and failure to comply with court orders.

According to the presidential administration, amendments have been made to Article 209 of the Criminal Code. Penalties will now be harsher if fraud is committed online or through other digital technologies, against two or more people, or through abuse of official position.

The document also stipulates that early release from punishment or avoidance of liability is possible only after full compensation for damages to the victim.

Furthermore, penalties for failure to comply with court orders have been tightened, now requiring a fine from 50,000 to 100,000 soms or imprisonment for 3-5 years.

The law will enter into force upon its official publication.
