Kyrgyzstan tightens oversight of foreign operations for large businesses

Kyrgyzstan is strengthening control over the activities of major taxpayers and tax agents, especially those working with foreign partners.

Under the new regulations, such companies are now required to disclose all sources of income and details of their foreign currency operations. This information will be transmitted to the State Tax Service through a unified financial data exchange system.

The measure aims to enhance transparency and combat the use of offshore schemes. In practice, businesses working with foreign counterparties will be required to provide tax authorities with expanded reporting on each foreign trade contract.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, these measures are part of the government’s policy of de-offshorization and digitalization of tax administration.
