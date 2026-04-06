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Tax Service head estimates share of shadow business in Kyrgyzstan at 12 percent

The head of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan, Almambet Shykmamatov, estimated the share of shadow business in Kyrgyzstan at 12 percent. He stated it on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, it cannot be said that all business in the country has come out of the shadows; currently, the share of shadow business in the Kyrgyz Republic is approximately 12 percent.

He added that efforts to bring businesses out of the shadows are ongoing, and that they do not include punitive measures.

In 2024, the National Statistical Committee estimated the size of the shadow, informal, and illegal economy at 19.5 percent of GDP. The most problematic sectors are considered to be services, trade, car repair, the hotel and restaurant business, and construction.
link: https://24.kg/english/369041/
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