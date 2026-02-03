13:05
Kyrgyzstan establishes consortium to support small, medium-sized businesses

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree establishing a consortium of institutions to support small and medium-sized businesses.

According to the decree, the new structure will unite government agencies, financial institutions, educational institutions, and international partners to improve the efficiency and transparency of small and medium-sized business policies.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has been appointed as the consortium’s secretariat and will be authorized to coordinate the work of the participants and monitor the implementation of decisions.

The decree emphasizes that the decisions of the consortium’s coordinating council will be binding on all participants and government agencies. Ministries and agencies are obligated to provide the necessary assistance and collaborate with the consortium in key areas of SMB development.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to approve the SMB Support and Development Program until 2030 by the second quarter of 2026, including:

  • development of youth entrepreneurship and unlocking the country’s innovative potential;
  • promoting women’s entrepreneurship and expanding women’s economic opportunities;
  • support for social businesses and job creation for socially vulnerable groups;
  • development of regional entrepreneurship;
  • development of production clusters and increased technological competitiveness;
  • development of a creative economy focused on innovation and exports.

The document has been officially published and will come into force in ten days.
