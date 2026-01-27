21:22
Authorities propose moratorium on business inspections until end of 2026

A draft presidential decree introducing a temporary ban on inspections of business entities has been submitted for public discussion. The document is aimed at reducing administrative pressure on businesses and stabilizing economic activity.

According to the draft, entrepreneurs continue to lodge numerous complaints about excessive and duplicative inspections carried out by law enforcement agencies, the Tax Service, other regulatory bodies, and local administrations.

Government data indicate that cases of abuse of authority and unjustified raids are frequently recorded, negatively affecting the business environment and the investment climate.

The draft decree proposes introducing a moratorium on all business inspections until December 31, 2026.

Exceptions would apply only to inspections conducted within the framework of criminal and civil proceedings, at the request of entrepreneurs themselves, in response to inquiries from foreign government bodies, citizen complaints, and media reports containing specific information about violations, as well as actions carried out by the Tax and Customs Services.

During the moratorium period, regulatory authorities would be allowed to conduct only monitoring and advisory activities, without the right to impose fines or initiate inspections on their own initiative.

Business entities would be required to provide the necessary information as part of consultative work; however, this data may not be used for inspections until the moratorium expires.
