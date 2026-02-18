15:54
USD 87.45
EUR 103.55
RUB 1.14
English

President warns against unjustified pressure on businesses

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has once again addressed security and law enforcement agencies, urging them not to exert unjustified pressure on entrepreneurs. He made the statement during the opening ceremony of a cable way in Ala-Archa Nature Park.

According to him, the state should support business rather than create artificial obstacles.

«Today, I once again warn law enforcement agencies: do not put pressure on entrepreneurs without grounds. If I hear of any pressure or unjustified inspections, do not take offense,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

He noted that the development of entrepreneurship directly impacts tax revenues and job creation.

«If businesses are allowed to operate freely, tax payments will increase and additional jobs will be created. This will benefit both the state and the people,» the president added.

He called on government agencies to act strictly within the law and to create favorable conditions for economic development.
link: https://24.kg/english/362558/
views: 55
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan establishes consortium to support small, medium-sized businesses
Authorities propose moratorium on business inspections until end of 2026
Kyrgyzstan among top three countries whose citizens start businesses in Russia
Business support: Taxes reduced and certain licenses canceled
Kyrgyz law enforcement agencies to end unjustified inspections from January 1
Tashiev proposes ending business inspections by SCNS, law enforcement agencies
Digitalization: How Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan simplifies procedures for business
Kyrgyzstan expands grounds for suspending business operations during inspections
Debureaucratization in Kyrgyzstan: Permits for business to be cut in half
Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs meets with Chinese business community
Popular
Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media
Leadership changes take place at Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan Leadership changes take place at Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan
Winter Olympics: Kazakh figure skater wins historic gold Winter Olympics: Kazakh figure skater wins historic gold
Travel blogger Camperghini to explore Kyrgyzstan Travel blogger Camperghini to explore Kyrgyzstan
18 February, Wednesday
15:40
President warns against unjustified pressure on businesses President warns against unjustified pressure on busines...
15:31
Chyngyz Eshimbekov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Chicago
15:27
Zhainak Usen uulu appointed head of press service of Zhogorku Kenesh
15:18
Kyrgyzstan to spend $60 million to improve air quality
15:07
How Bishkek sells HPP ash and turns expenses into revenue