President warns against unjustified pressure on businesses

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has once again addressed security and law enforcement agencies, urging them not to exert unjustified pressure on entrepreneurs. He made the statement during the opening ceremony of a cable way in Ala-Archa Nature Park.

According to him, the state should support business rather than create artificial obstacles.

«Today, I once again warn law enforcement agencies: do not put pressure on entrepreneurs without grounds. If I hear of any pressure or unjustified inspections, do not take offense,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

He noted that the development of entrepreneurship directly impacts tax revenues and job creation.

«If businesses are allowed to operate freely, tax payments will increase and additional jobs will be created. This will benefit both the state and the people,» the president added.

He called on government agencies to act strictly within the law and to create favorable conditions for economic development.