600 villages in Kyrgyzstan covered by Taza Suu program

According to the Department of Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, Taza Suu program covers 600 settlements across the country.

Of these:

  • the program is being implemented in 330 villages at the expense of the national budget;
  • it is being implemented with donor support in 236 villages;
  • projects are under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Construction of the Kyrgyz Republic in 34 villages.

Under this program, active construction work is underway in 119 villages, including:

  • it is being implemented with donor support in 65 villages;
  • it is being implemented at the expense of the national budget in 24 villages;
  • it is being implemented within projects of the Ministry of Construction in 30 villages.
