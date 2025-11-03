09:47
Earthquake hit southern Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake hit southern Kyrgyzstan, the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, tremors were recorded on November 2 at 6.13 p.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was in the Kyrgyz Republic (Alai Range), 16 kilometers northwest of the village of Kashka-Suu, 17 kilometers northwest of the village of Kara-Kabak, 35 kilometers southeast of the village of Kara-Otek, and 85 kilometers southwest of Osh.

The earthquake’s intensity in the villages of Kashka-Suu and Kara-Kabak was magnitude 2.
link: https://24.kg/english/349445/
Earthquake hit southern Kyrgyzstan
