An earthquake hit southern Kyrgyzstan, the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, tremors were recorded on November 2 at 6.13 p.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was in the Kyrgyz Republic (Alai Range), 16 kilometers northwest of the village of Kashka-Suu, 17 kilometers northwest of the village of Kara-Kabak, 35 kilometers southeast of the village of Kara-Otek, and 85 kilometers southwest of Osh.

The earthquake’s intensity in the villages of Kashka-Suu and Kara-Kabak was magnitude 2.