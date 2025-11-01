Investors of Kyrgyzstan’s largest solar plant exempted from customs fees

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan exempted investors from paying customs operation fees for goods imported under the investment project to construct and operate a 1,900-megawatt solar power plant. The corresponding decree was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The exemption applies to the project implemented under the investment agreement signed on July 25, 2025, between the Cabinet of Ministers, Sonningdale Limited, and RECA LLC.

According to the document, the measure aims to create favorable investment conditions and accelerate the implementation of the energy project of strategic importance for the country.