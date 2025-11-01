President ratifies agreement on establishing Civil Protection Mechanism of OTS

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed the Law «On the Ratification of the Agreement on the Establishment of the Civil Protection Mechanism of the Organization of Turkic States, signed on November 6, 2024, in Bishkek.»

The document was adopted to complete the domestic procedures necessary for the agreement’s entry into force.

The agreement outlines the objectives, scope, and structure of the OTS Civil Protection Mechanism, as well as the organization of cooperation in the areas of prevention and response to emergencies. It also provides for ensuring preparedness, effective response to potential emergencies, and mutual assistance in mitigating the consequences of natural and man-made disasters.