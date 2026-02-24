10:54
Organization of Turkic States and WHO sign two-year cooperation plan

Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, signed an Action Plan for 2026–2027. The document aims to implement the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the OTS and the WHO Regional Office for Europe.

The parties identified key areas of collaboration. They include strengthening emergency preparedness and response mechanisms in the healthcare sector, developing digital solutions, training personnel and strengthening institutional capacity, and implementing environmentally sustainable approaches in healthcare facilities.

The plan envisages joint measures to strengthen the healthcare systems of member states, ensure sanitary and epidemiological safety, prevent and control noncommunicable diseases, promote healthy aging policies, and reduce the impact of climate factors on public health.

The document sets out medium-term cooperation guidelines and provides a practical basis for the implementation of joint projects with specific and measurable results. The signing confirms the parties’ intention to expand their partnership and strengthen coordination in the area of ​​public health.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an intergovernmental association of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan. Established in 2009, it has had its current name since 2021. Its headquarters are located in Istanbul.

OTS is viewed as a mechanism for deepening the integration of Turkic states and coordinating their positions at the regional and international levels.
link: https://24.kg/english/363275/
views: 77
