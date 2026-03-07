16:51
Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks

Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will gather in Istanbul on March 7 for an informal meeting aimed at strengthening cooperation between member countries and addressing pressing regional and global issues, Daily Sabah reported, citing Turkish diplomatic sources.

The meeting will be chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Representatives from Azerbaijan, the current chair of the organization, as well as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, will participate. The officials are expected to review recent developments within the OTS and discuss priorities and steps for the coming period.

Comprehensive consultations are also planned on current global and regional challenges. On the sidelines of the meeting, Fidan is expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts. Delegation heads are also scheduled to be received collectively by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In his speech, the Turkish Foreign Minister is expected to emphasize the importance of expanding cooperation among Turkic states amid the complex international situation and challenges in ensuring peace, stability, and justice.

He is also expected to highlight the need for a unified stance within the Turkic world calling for an end to ongoing conflicts involving the United States, Israel and Iran, and attacks targeting third countries, urging renewed space for diplomacy.

The Turkish minister is further expected to underline the importance of preventing further escalation of tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan through dialogue and peaceful solutions.

Fidan is also expected to outline Turkey’s priorities regarding the planned «OTS+» format aimed at expanding cooperation with third parties within the organization.
