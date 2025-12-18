11:26
USD 87.45
EUR 102.48
RUB 1.10
English

US President attaches great importance to cooperation with Turkic states

In Washington, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Paul Kapur. The press service of the OTS Secretariat reported.

During the meeting, the Secretary General emphasized the transformation of the OTS into a results-oriented regional organization, as well as the expansion of cooperation in the political, economic, technological, and security spheres. He noted the role of the OTS in strengthening regional stability and developing interconnectivity.

Paul Kapur noted the importance that the U.S. president attaches to strengthening partnerships with the OTS region, particularly in the areas of investment and the development of transport and logistics connectivity. He also emphasized the strategic importance of Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

The parties discussed issues of multimodal connectivity, economic and energy cooperation, and exchanged views on possible areas for further strengthening cooperation between the OTS and the United States.
link: https://24.kg/english/355057/
views: 155
Print
Related
Interior Ministry and U.S. Embassy discuss strengthening security cooperation
Kyrgyzstan receives more than $13.8 million in money transfers from USA
OTS website now available in languages of its member countries
USA strengthens commercial ties with the Kyrgyz Republic
Sadyr Japarov: 40 percent of Kyrgyz IT services exports went to USA in 2024
C5+1 Summit: President of Kyrgyzstan speaks ahead of meeting
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington
President Sadyr Japarov meets with U.S. Senators and Congressmen
U.S. Secretary of State to visit Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian countries
Amnesty International calls on USA to raise human rights issue at C5+1 summit
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed
Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December
Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health
Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent
18 December, Thursday
10:42
Residential home prices in Kyrgyzstan increased by 36 percent in 2025 Residential home prices in Kyrgyzstan increased by 36 p...
10:23
US President attaches great importance to cooperation with Turkic states
10:15
Kyrgyzstan signs agreements with Afghanistan for $157 million
10:07
Kyrgyzstan is among world’s top 5 fastest-growing economies — Temir Sariev
09:58
Fifteen citizens of Kyrgyzstan to be repatriated from Russia to homeland
17 December, Wednesday
17:35
Deputies elect three Vice Speakers of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
17:09
National flag of Kyrgyzstan raised on 35-meter-tall flagpole in Batken