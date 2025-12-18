US President attaches great importance to cooperation with Turkic states

In Washington, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Paul Kapur. The press service of the OTS Secretariat reported.

During the meeting, the Secretary General emphasized the transformation of the OTS into a results-oriented regional organization, as well as the expansion of cooperation in the political, economic, technological, and security spheres. He noted the role of the OTS in strengthening regional stability and developing interconnectivity.

Paul Kapur noted the importance that the U.S. president attaches to strengthening partnerships with the OTS region, particularly in the areas of investment and the development of transport and logistics connectivity. He also emphasized the strategic importance of Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

The parties discussed issues of multimodal connectivity, economic and energy cooperation, and exchanged views on possible areas for further strengthening cooperation between the OTS and the United States.