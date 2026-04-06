Turkic Forensic Science Network established in Baku

In Baku, Azerbaijan, representatives of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of forensic science and announced the establishment of the Turkic Forensic Science Network, the press service of the Forensic Service under the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the statement, the meeting brought together delegations from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey.

The Kyrgyz Republic was represented by Kuban Nurlanov, Deputy Head of the Forensic Service under the Ministry of Justice. In his address, he presented the structure and key areas of the agency’s work, as well as ongoing projects and its development potential.

Participants discussed prospects for expanding cooperation, including the exchange of expertise, the introduction of modern research methodologies, and the development of scientific collaboration among specialized institutions.

The signed memorandum represents a practical step toward implementing agreements reached under the Astana Declaration, adopted on September 9, 2024, at the first meeting of Justice Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States.

The newly established Turkic Forensic Science Network aims to:

promote the harmonization of forensic methodologies;

develop joint scientific research;

ensure prompt information exchange;

strengthen professional ties and training programs.

According to participants, the creation of the network marks a new stage of multilateral cooperation and is expected to significantly enhance the effectiveness of collaboration in the field of forensic science.