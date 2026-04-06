14:45
USD 87.45
EUR 100.95
RUB 1.09
English

Turkic Forensic Science Network established in Baku

In Baku, Azerbaijan, representatives of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of forensic science and announced the establishment of the Turkic Forensic Science Network, the press service of the Forensic Service under the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the statement, the meeting brought together delegations from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey.

The Kyrgyz Republic was represented by Kuban Nurlanov, Deputy Head of the Forensic Service under the Ministry of Justice. In his address, he presented the structure and key areas of the agency’s work, as well as ongoing projects and its development potential.

Participants discussed prospects for expanding cooperation, including the exchange of expertise, the introduction of modern research methodologies, and the development of scientific collaboration among specialized institutions.

The signed memorandum represents a practical step toward implementing agreements reached under the Astana Declaration, adopted on September 9, 2024, at the first meeting of Justice Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States.

The newly established Turkic Forensic Science Network aims to:

  • promote the harmonization of forensic methodologies;
  • develop joint scientific research;
  • ensure prompt information exchange;
  • strengthen professional ties and training programs.

According to participants, the creation of the network marks a new stage of multilateral cooperation and is expected to significantly enhance the effectiveness of collaboration in the field of forensic science.
link: https://24.kg/english/369100/
views: 178
Print
Related
Inflow of foreign direct investment to Kyrgyzstan reached $950 million in 2025
Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Azerbaijan within OTS
Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Azerbaijan
Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks
Organization of Turkic States and WHO sign two-year cooperation plan
Organization of Turkic States moves to new level of economic cooperation
Japan’s interest in cooperation with OTS: Istanbul meeting results
Vienna to host Turkic Week with participation of OTS countries
US President attaches great importance to cooperation with Turkic states
OTS website now available in languages of its member countries
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and China train specialists for transport and automotive industries Kyrgyzstan and China train specialists for transport and automotive industries
Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement
SCO environmental meeting participants plant trees in Ala-Archa Park SCO environmental meeting participants plant trees in Ala-Archa Park
Business Development Council under Parliament resumes work in Kyrgyzstan Business Development Council under Parliament resumes work in Kyrgyzstan
6 April, Monday
14:41
Kyrgyzstan undergoes AFC inspection as candidate to host U23 Asian Cup Kyrgyzstan undergoes AFC inspection as candidate to hos...
14:25
Issyk-Kul receding from shores: Residents raise alarm over lake’s shrinking
14:16
Chingiz Aidarbekov appeals to President with complaint about CEC actions
13:22
Child swept away by current: Search continues in Naryn
13:18
Turkic Forensic Science Network established in Baku