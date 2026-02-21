Organization of Turkic States moves to new level of economic cooperation

The 14th meeting of the Ministers of Economy and Trade of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Turkestan.

According to the organization’s press service, ministerial-level delegations from member states took part in the meeting to advance economic cooperation, deepen trade ties, and promote sustainable and inclusive growth across the Turkic world.

«During the meeting, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev highlighted the steady pace of economic development in the region. He noted that in 2025 the Turkic region recorded an average growth rate of 6.86 percent — more than double the global average. Despite these achievements, the Secretary General called for intensified efforts to increase intra-regional trade among participating countries,» the statement says.

At the meeting, heads of delegations exchanged views on current regional and global economic trends and discussed practical measures to strengthen mutual trade within the OTS framework, improve the business and investment climate, and enhance transport and logistics connectivity. Participants emphasized the importance of coordinated approaches to reducing trade barriers, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and facilitating cross-border trade.

The heads of delegations reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening economic integration within the OTS and agreed to continue close coordination through relevant mechanisms to effectively implement common priorities.

As a result of the meeting, the Communiqué of the 14th meeting was signed, along with a Memorandum of Understanding on trade partnership. A number of strategic documents were also approved, including a comprehensive roadmap for cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, and finance, as well as the OTS Trade Nexus Forum Concept.