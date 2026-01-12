Vienna to host Turkic Week with participation of OTS countries

From January 12 to 15, Vienna, the capital of Austria, will host Turkic Week, bringing together member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), international organizations, the diplomatic corps, and representatives of the Turkic diaspora. The event’s organizers announced.

The program will open with a photo exhibition «The Turkic World on the Silk Road» at the UN Vienna Office. The exhibition, organized by the OTS jointly with the Turkic Academy, is dedicated to the shared historical and cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples and their role in developing global connections.

One of the key events will be a high-level roundtable «From the Silk Road to the Middle Corridor: Promoting Connectivity through Transport and Trade,» which will be held in Hofburg on the OSCE platform. Participants will discuss transport connectivity, trade facilitation, and the importance of East-West routes.

The Turkic Week also includes a program to strengthen the capacity of Turkic diasporas in Europe, aimed at developing coordination and institutional ties. A gala concert featuring renowned Turkic artists will also be held.

The OTS Secretary General will hold a series of bilateral meetings in Vienna with the leadership of international organizations and partner structures.

The Turkic Week is expected to become a platform for promoting the cultural agenda and strategic initiatives of the Turkic world in a multilateral format.