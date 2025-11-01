11:37
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyz State Secretary to participate in Peoples of Russia and CIS Festival

The first International Peoples of Russia and CIS Festival will kick off in Moscow. It will open with a plenary discussion «Peoples of Russia and the CIS: Protecting Values, Striving for the Future,» TASS reports.

The discussion will focus on «key approaches to implementing state national policy in the face of modern challenges and threats, developing interethnic cooperation, and strengthening traditional spiritual and moral values.»

The session will be attended by Igor Barinov, Head of the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs of Russia; Alexander Rogozhnik, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to the Russian Federation; Marat Imankulov, Secretary of State of Kyrgyzstan, and representatives of federal government bodies, expert and academic communities.

The business program of the first day of the six-day festival will continue with the 6th All-Russian Forum Peoples of Russia — Unified Goals — Diverse Approaches. This forum will focus on the preservation of traditional spiritual and moral values, current issues of countering destructive ideas related to interethnic relations, promoting the adaptation of foreign citizens, and protecting the historical memory of the peoples of Russia and the CIS. An all-Russian seminar-conference and a strategic session on the implementation of state national policy with heads of regional governments of the Russian Federation are also planned.

The festival will be a key event aimed at strengthening and harmonizing interethnic relations and civic unity, preserving and strengthening traditional spiritual and moral values, and promoting the traditions, history, and customs of the peoples of Russia and the post-Soviet countries. It will bring together numerous guests from various regions of Russia and the CIS member states.
link: https://24.kg/english/349367/
views: 141
Print
Related
Adylbek Kasymaliev presents Nikita Mikhalkov with Dostuk Order
Not just drugs: SCNS Chairman of Kyrgyzstan outlines border threats
Russia delivers another batch of food aid to southern Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek to host Kimchi Festival
SCNS delegation participates in CIS conference on countering terrorism
Kamchybek Tashiev attends meeting of Council of Heads of CIS Security Services
Bishkek Travel Fest Youth Tourism Festival underway in capital
Vladimir Putin invites CIS leaders to Russia
Sadyr Japarov notes effectiveness of integration mechanisms within CIS
Sadyr Japarov attends informal dinner of CIS Heads of State in Dushanbe
Popular
New National Bank building opened in Bishkek New National Bank building opened in Bishkek
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan postpones agricultural census Kyrgyzstan postpones agricultural census
Two Kyrgyzstanis killed, one injured in car accident in USA Two Kyrgyzstanis killed, one injured in car accident in USA
1 November, Saturday
10:25
Asian Youth Games in Bahrain: Kyrgyzstan takes 21st place in medal standings Asian Youth Games in Bahrain: Kyrgyzstan takes 21st pla...
10:16
Construction Ministry unveils sketches of multi-story parking in Osh city
10:10
Kyrgyz State Secretary to participate in Peoples of Russia and CIS Festival
09:27
Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund to finance construction of HPP
31 October, Friday
19:38
Kyrgyzstan tightens control of travel agencies organizing Umrah pilgrimages
19:30
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times
19:13
New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan
18:53
Kyrgyz woman murdered and beheaded in Yekaterinburg
17:54
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan