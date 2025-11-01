Kyrgyz State Secretary to participate in Peoples of Russia and CIS Festival

The first International Peoples of Russia and CIS Festival will kick off in Moscow. It will open with a plenary discussion «Peoples of Russia and the CIS: Protecting Values, Striving for the Future,» TASS reports.

The discussion will focus on «key approaches to implementing state national policy in the face of modern challenges and threats, developing interethnic cooperation, and strengthening traditional spiritual and moral values.»

The session will be attended by Igor Barinov, Head of the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs of Russia; Alexander Rogozhnik, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to the Russian Federation; Marat Imankulov, Secretary of State of Kyrgyzstan, and representatives of federal government bodies, expert and academic communities.

The business program of the first day of the six-day festival will continue with the 6th All-Russian Forum Peoples of Russia — Unified Goals — Diverse Approaches. This forum will focus on the preservation of traditional spiritual and moral values, current issues of countering destructive ideas related to interethnic relations, promoting the adaptation of foreign citizens, and protecting the historical memory of the peoples of Russia and the CIS. An all-Russian seminar-conference and a strategic session on the implementation of state national policy with heads of regional governments of the Russian Federation are also planned.

The festival will be a key event aimed at strengthening and harmonizing interethnic relations and civic unity, preserving and strengthening traditional spiritual and moral values, and promoting the traditions, history, and customs of the peoples of Russia and the post-Soviet countries. It will bring together numerous guests from various regions of Russia and the CIS member states.