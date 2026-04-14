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 International Aigul Gulu Festival to be held in Batken

The international Aigul Gulu Festival, dedicated to the rare flower, Aigul, which is listed in the Red Book, will take place in Batken on April 20-21. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy reported.

According to the press service, competitions are planned in several areas: an exhibition of folk crafts, a national cuisine fair, and a folk singing and instrumental performance competition.

Representatives of Batken district’s aiyl aimak, as well as guests from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, will participate in the festival. An international jury will evaluate the participants’ skills.

The event will last two days. The first day will feature an official opening ceremony, music competitions, and an awards ceremony. On the second day, there will be exhibitions of crafts, flowers, and national cuisine, as well as an educational tour of Muz-Bulak Nature Reserve.

Winners will receive cash prizes:

  • 1st place — 30,000 soms;
  • 2nd place — 20,000 soms;
  • 3rd place — 10,000 soms.

Participants will also receive incentive gifts.

The main goal of the festival is to popularize this unique flower internationally, strengthen cultural ties with neighboring countries, and develop friendship and mutual understanding between peoples.
link: https://24.kg/english/370300/
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