Kyrgyz woman murdered and beheaded in Yekaterinburg

On the morning of October 30, the headless body of a 41-year-old woman was discovered in a southwestern forest park in Yekaterinburg by a jogger. Her 21-year-old son is the suspect, URA news agency reports.

According to investigators, the mother and son arrived in Yekaterinburg from Kyrgyzstan in 2023. The woman worked in a shopping center, and the young man was unemployed.

According to the prosecution, the suspect committed the murder on October 20 near a gas station in the forest, then cut off the woman’s head to conceal evidence. Investigators from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Sverdlovsky Oblast have opened a criminal case under Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code (Murder), qualifying it as a serious crime.

Searches have been conducted at the apartment where the suspect lived with four other individuals; the man is in custody. Investigative actions are being carried out to determine the motives and circumstances of the crime.