20:17
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyz woman murdered and beheaded in Yekaterinburg

On the morning of October 30, the headless body of a 41-year-old woman was discovered in a southwestern forest park in Yekaterinburg by a jogger. Her 21-year-old son is the suspect, URA news agency reports.

According to investigators, the mother and son arrived in Yekaterinburg from Kyrgyzstan in 2023. The woman worked in a shopping center, and the young man was unemployed.

According to the prosecution, the suspect committed the murder on October 20 near a gas station in the forest, then cut off the woman’s head to conceal evidence. Investigators from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Sverdlovsky Oblast have opened a criminal case under Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code (Murder), qualifying it as a serious crime.

Searches have been conducted at the apartment where the suspect lived with four other individuals; the man is in custody. Investigative actions are being carried out to determine the motives and circumstances of the crime.
link: https://24.kg/english/349331/
views: 155
Print
Related
Mass brawl of migrants in Moscow: Over 80 detained
Powers over external labor migration to be transferred to Interior Ministry
Kyrgyzstani rescues baby left near trash bin in St. Petersburg
Kyrgyzstanis convicted in Russia for transportation of endangered gyrfalcon
Five infants without parental care repatriated from Russia to Kyrgyzstan
98,670 Kyrgyzstanis removed from Russian register of controlled persons — MFA
Kyrgyzstani drowns in Yekaterinburg
Kyrgyz woman arrested in Novosibirsk for violation of migration rules
Number of Kyrgyzstanis registered as migrants in Russia rises to 377,000
Kamchatka court rules to deport Kyrgyz woman with lifetime entry ban
Popular
New National Bank building opened in Bishkek New National Bank building opened in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation
Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan
31 October, Friday
19:38
Kyrgyzstan tightens control of travel agencies organizing Umrah pilgrimages Kyrgyzstan tightens control of travel agencies organizi...
19:30
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times
19:13
New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan
18:53
Kyrgyz woman murdered and beheaded in Yekaterinburg
17:54
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan