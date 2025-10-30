Border guards could be removed from Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev announced that the need for a permanent border presence on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border may soon be eliminated. He made the statement during the 91st meeting of the CIS Council of Commanders of the Border Troops in Manas.

According to Tashiev, the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, are working to create conditions under which citizens of both countries could «live only in friendship.»

The SCNS Border Service reported that as of October 25, 2025, extensive engineering work has been completed along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, including the installation of over 107 kilometers of wire fencing, reinforced concrete posts, barbed wire, and 3D barriers, as well as the construction of more than 143 kilometers of roads.

Further details regarding the possible withdrawal of border guards have not yet been disclosed.