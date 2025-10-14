SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains organizers of illegal lottery

A group of individuals has been identified in Bishkek, who organized a fraudulent scheme for holding Osh Sila lottery. According to the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), fictitious winners were selected.

«To attract a large number of participants, expensive prizes in the form of movable and immovable property (cars, apartments, and land) were raffled off. The winners were, in fact, fictitious individuals, and all the prizes remained with the lottery organizers. In this way, they misled ordinary citizens and increased their fraudulent profits,» the SCNS noted.

Searches of Osh Sila lottery office resulted in the discovery and seizure of material evidence—a printer for printing lottery tickets, a drawing drum, cars used as prizes in the illegal lotteries, as well as documentation confirming the illegal activity.

A criminal case has been opened. The organizers of the illegal lottery, K. u. K. and B. M. A., have been detained and placed in pretrial detention facility No. 21.

Investigative measures are underway to establish all the circumstances and the persons involved.