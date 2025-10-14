15:34
USD 87.45
EUR 101.31
RUB 1.07
English

SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains organizers of illegal lottery

A group of individuals has been identified in Bishkek, who organized a fraudulent scheme for holding Osh Sila lottery. According to the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), fictitious winners were selected.

«To attract a large number of participants, expensive prizes in the form of movable and immovable property (cars, apartments, and land) were raffled off. The winners were, in fact, fictitious individuals, and all the prizes remained with the lottery organizers. In this way, they misled ordinary citizens and increased their fraudulent profits,» the SCNS noted.

Searches of Osh Sila lottery office resulted in the discovery and seizure of material evidence—a printer for printing lottery tickets, a drawing drum, cars used as prizes in the illegal lotteries, as well as documentation confirming the illegal activity.

A criminal case has been opened. The organizers of the illegal lottery, K. u. K. and B. M. A., have been detained and placed in pretrial detention facility No. 21.

Investigative measures are underway to establish all the circumstances and the persons involved.
link: https://24.kg/english/347140/
views: 132
Print
Related
Former Deputy Chief of Parliament’s office detained on extortion charges
Director of LLC detained for fraud with forest land in Issyk-Kul region
SCNS detains Osh native for threats and extortion
KSMA lecturer caught red-handed when taking bribe in Bishkek
Double murder in Ak-Ordo: Suspect detained
Ex-kindergarten director, Education Department employees detained in Toktogul
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan: Individuals wanted by Interpol detained
Psych hospital deputy chief doctor detained over 500,000 soms bribery attempt
Pharmacist detained in Bishkek for selling potent medications
Girl raped and killed in Issyk-Kul region, suspect detained
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to develop carbon credit market Kyrgyzstan intends to develop carbon credit market
EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1 EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister
Climate change: Who will represent Kyrgyzstan at COP-30 in Brazil Climate change: Who will represent Kyrgyzstan at COP-30 in Brazil
14 October, Tuesday
15:19
Tax Service prevents smuggling of cosmetics worth 5.7 million soms Tax Service prevents smuggling of cosmetics worth 5.7 m...
15:06
Another commercial bank, Bereket Bank, to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
14:56
Suspect in sale of hashish detained in Issyk-Ata district
14:42
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains organizers of illegal lottery
14:35
Nephew of presidential adviser resigns as mayor of Batken city