President: Central Asian countries and Russia remain key partners for Kyrgyzstan

On October 9, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, during a working visit to Tajikistan, spoke at the 2nd Central Asia — Russia Summit in Dushanbe. The presidential press service reported.

The head of state emphasized that Central Asian countries and Russia remain key partners for Kyrgyzstan. This format is a practical tool for deepening a comprehensive partnership.

Speaking about the current international situation, Sadyr Japarov noted that the meeting is important for a comprehensive discussion of regional issues. In this context, he voiced several proposals.

«Since the first summit, the security situation in the Central Asian region has changed dramatically for the better,» the president said.

He added that Russia is a key trade and economic partner for the Central Asian countries, occupying a leading position in terms of trade turnover and attracted investment.

«All our countries are seeing dynamic economic growth, rising living standards, and expanding domestic markets. We see great opportunities in implementing major joint infrastructure projects with Russia,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He also noted that cooperation in transport and logistics will increase the speed of goods movement and the availability of transport infrastructure for the development of national economies.

«The countries of Central Asia are becoming part of international transport corridors that provide access to global markets. I believe it is necessary to strengthen joint efforts to launch projects aimed at realizing the region’s transport potential and ensuring Russia’s transport connectivity with China, Iran, and other countries,» the head of state noted.

In this regard, it is important to continue efforts to remove restrictions and barriers that exist between countries and hinder the development of trade, freight transportation, and, most importantly, the free movement of workers.

In the context of cooperation in the energy sector, Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector is undergoing large-scale transformations aimed at increasing generation, digitalization, and eliminating electricity shortages. The country is actively continuing the phased implementation of projects to build small and medium-sized hydroelectric power plants and renewable energy sources.

«We are interested in acquiring advanced technologies and further mutually beneficial investment cooperation in the hydropower sector,» the president emphasized.

Another important area is cross-border tourism, which is gaining popularity and attracting tourists from all over the world. The head of state noted that this sector is developing rapidly in Kyrgyzstan and is becoming an important factor in economic growth.

In conclusion, Sadyr Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is committed to developing friendly relations with its allies and strategic partners and is committed to continuing active political dialogue in this format.