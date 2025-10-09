10:13
Russia — Central Asia Summit to be held in Tajikistan's capital

The 2nd Russia — Central Asia Summit will be held in Dushanbe today, where further cooperation between Russia and the region’s states is planned to be discussed. Russian Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yuri Ushakov announced Vladimir Putin’s participation in the meeting.

In addition to Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, the summit will also be attended by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

«We hope that the discussion will be fruitful and very useful for both us and the Central Asian countries. Our president and all five Central Asian presidents are participating,» Yuri Ushakov said.

The participants plan to discuss further cooperation between Russia and the Central Asian states in a six-party format in trade, economic, financial, investment, industrial, logistics, energy, and other areas. Particular attention will be paid to ensuring regional security in light of the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East.
