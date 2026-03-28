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Kyrgyzstan invites European countries to participate in Bishkek+25 Summit

Kyrgyzstan participated in the World Congress on Snow, Mountain, and Wellness Tourism and the seventh meeting of the Mountain Partnership, which were held in Andorra. The Presidential Administration reported.

The delegation was led by Dinara Kemelova, Sadyr Japarov’s Special Representative for the Mountain Agenda.

At the congress, participants focused on finding a balance between innovative development, sustainability, and the preservation of the natural and cultural heritage of mountain regions. The forum brought together government officials, experts, and industry representatives from mountain countries to work out approaches to the development of sustainable tourism.

At a meeting with Andorra’s Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora, Dinara Kemelova conveyed a message from Sadyr Japarov inviting him to participate in the second global mountain summit Bishkek+25 in 2027 and a proposal to deepen the two countries’ partnership in advancing the mountain agenda globally.

The head of state’s special representative also held talks with Shaikha Al Nuwais, Secretary-General of UN Tourism. They discussed supporting mountain communities in promoting tourism, including the development of cultural and historical sites.

The importance of unlocking the potential of Kyrgyzstan’s mountainous regions, particularly the historical sites of the Great Silk Road, and creating infrastructure to highlight the significance of the Battle of Talas and other cultural sites in mountainous areas was noted. The meeting also addressed the promotion of eco- and agro-tourism, geoparks, training and capacity building for mountain communities.

Dinara Kemelova also met with officials from Andorra, Germany, Switzerland, Montenegro, Italy, UNEP, and the OSCE to promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation, obtain support for Kyrgyzstan’s mountain initiatives, and ensure the broad participation of foreign states, international organizations, and experts in the upcoming Bishkek+25 summit.
link: https://24.kg/english/367883/
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