Only three parties apply to participate in Kyrgyzstan’s parliamentary elections

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has received official notifications from three political parties expressing their intent to nominate candidates for the early elections to the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament).

According to the commission’s press service, notifications were submitted by:

Kyrk Uuz

Legalize

Yntymak.

«The next step for these parties is to hold a congress and, through secret voting, nominate one candidate per district,» the CEC noted.

Parties may nominate citizens who are not members of their organization but are prohibited from nominating members of other political groups. Additionally, when forming candidate lists, the gender ratio must not exceed 70 percent for one gender.