12:47
USD 87.45
EUR 102.79
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients

Banks in Kyrgyzstan are now required to introduce anti-fraud systems to strengthen customer protection. The corresponding resolution was adopted by the Board of the National Bank. The document was published on the bank’s website.

The new rules apply to operational risk management. Commercial banks must implement comprehensive mechanisms to counter both internal and external fraud, aimed at enhancing the stability of the banking system and protecting clients from financial crimes.

Under the regulation, banks are required to:

  • Develop and annually update an anti-fraud policy for remote banking services;
  • Conduct continuous monitoring of all outgoing transactions — including international transfers, loans, cash withdrawals, and QR code payments;
  • Assign each transaction a risk level (low, medium, or high);
  • Verify suspicious transactions and store related data for at least five years;
  • Maintain a registry of phone numbers, identifiers, and other attributes linked to fraudulent activity.

Banks are also granted the right to suspend transactions suspected of fraud for up to 30 days. Clients must be notified, and all actions must be documented and reported to the National Bank.

In addition, the bank updated its instructions on managing bank accounts and deposits. Banks may now temporarily block outgoing transactions if deemed suspicious under anti-fraud system requirements.

The resolution will take effect in 15 days after official publication. Some provisions related to anti-fraud systems will come into force on March 1, 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/345872/
views: 91
Print
Related
Banks in Kyrgyzstan to pilot virtual asset wallet services for clients
Deposit base of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan grows by 21.1 percent
Fraudster posing as SCNS officer detained in Jalal-Abad region
Fraudsters use Kyrgyz President’s photo in ads for “low-interest loans”
Man posing as police major arrested in Bishkek on fraud charges
Deputies in Kyrgyzstan toughen penalties for fraud
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new fraud scheme
Bishkek resident pays fortune teller $100,000 for "magical services"
Suspect in major cyber fraud detained in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigner arrested in Bishkek for involvement in online fraud
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million
Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery
Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1 Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1
3 October, Friday
12:39
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan bans unbacked tokens and anonymous wallets Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan bans unbacked tokens and anonymou...
12:22
Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients
12:01
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan: Individuals wanted by Interpol detained
11:48
Chyngyz Esengul uulu appointed Kyrgyzstan's trade representative in Turkey
11:42
Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva takes 3rd place in UWW World Rankings