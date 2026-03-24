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Kyrgyzstan’s banking sector assets exceed 1.3 trillion soms — National Bank

Total assets of Kyrgyzstan’s banking sector have grown by 10.7 percent since the beginning of the year, reaching 1,340.7 trillion soms. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the bank, as of January 31, 2026, there were 23 commercial banks and 306 of their branches operating in the country.

The bank clients’ loan portfolio increased by 1 percent, reaching 512 billion soms. The volume of financing based on Islamic principles also increased by 1 percent, reaching 19.3 billion soms.

The deposit base of the banking sector has increased by 1.6 percent since the beginning of the year, reaching 880 billion soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/367220/
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