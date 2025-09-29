Sadyr Japarov: State pays particular attention to development of road sector

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov today, September 29, attended the opening ceremony of Tyup — Kegen road in Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region.

The head of state noted that all good intentions and aspirations are realized through the development of roads, which are the foundation of progress. «Where high-quality roads are built, communication revitalizes, trade and the economy grow, tourism develops, and people’s living standards improve,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the first impression of every community, be it a village, a region, or a republic, is the road leading to a house. He stated that this is precisely why the state has been paying special attention to developing the road sector in recent years and creating the necessary conditions for its growth.

The President emphasized that modern, high-quality roads are being actively built throughout the country. In this regard, he emphasized that a significant part of major projects is being implemented using state funds. This year, more than 80 percent of road construction is being financed from the national budget.

Thus, Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the road sector is receiving special attention and significant support. A clear example of this is the fact that over 102 billion soms have been allocated for transport and roads from 2021 to date.

The head of state expressed hope that these changes will create conditions for reducing and properly regulating urbanization. Rural residents are beginning to believe that they can find work, develop entrepreneurship, and live a dignified life right in their villages without leaving for large cities, including Bishkek or Osh.

«Therefore, wherever a new road is built or repaired, it is not simply infrastructure connecting regions. It is also a means of strengthening ties between people, uniting them, and a determining factor in the future development of our country,» the president said.

As part of the «Phase III of Central Asia Regional Route Improvement Project,» which is being implemented jointly by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the World Bank, a number of roads are being renovated and commissioned. The main goal of this project is to strengthen regional ties, improve living conditions, expand trade and economic relations with neighboring countries, and enhance tourism potential.

The 52-kilometer Tyup — Kegen road has been built in accordance with modern standards. The section from 39th kilometer to 76th, as well as 13 kilometers of Karkyra — Turuk — Sary-Jaz highway, have been completely renovated.

The head of state emphasized the significant economic and social significance of this road, as it connects picturesque Issyk-Kul Lake with Almaty region and the city of Almaty of the brotherly Kazakh people. However, the project is not limited to road construction alone. It also aims to develop sustainable tourism in Issyk-Kul region.

He cited the example of how not only foreign tourists but also compatriots from all over the country can now visit the well-known Karkyra high-mountain pasture, celebrated in the epic Manas. To support the region’s tourism industry, five tourist service centers have been built in Balykchy, Bokonbayevo, Tosor, Teploklyuchenka, and Tyup, and significant work has been done to improve the investment climate. Furthermore, the road to San-Tash historical complex has been repaired, and internal roads in neighboring villages have been paved.

The head of state noted that the implementation of such large-scale projects is the result of Kyrgyzstan’s strong cooperation with international partners. He also added that the project includes the purchase of specialized road equipment for winter road maintenance. From now on, «the hardships of the journey, like torments,» will be a thing of the past, proving that a good road truly shortens distances.