Kyrgyzstan reaches duty-free import quota for electric vehicles

Kyrgyzstan has fully used up its annual quota for duty-free imports of electric vehicles, the Customs Service reported.

According to the agency, under the decision of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council dated November 27, 2009, the annual quotas were set as follows:

In 2022 — 5,000 units;

In 2023 — 10,000 units;

In 2024 — 10,000 units;

In 2025 — 10,000 units.

As of September 25, the 10,000 vehicle limit set for this year has been fully exhausted.

Further imports of electric vehicles into Kyrgyzstan will be permitted only with the payment of an import customs duty equal to 15 percent of their customs value, the Customs Service reported.