Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22

A tariff exemption for the import of electric vehicles to Armenia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan will take effect on January 22 of next year. The press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

The Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union previously granted this preference — the decision was made at a meeting in Moscow. The heads of government of the union’s member states agreed to provide a tariff exemption in the form of a customs duty exemption for electric vehicles imported into certain member states in 2026.

The decision concerns «pure electric cars» (code 8703 80 000 3 of the Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature of EAEU), imported into Belarus in the amount of 20,000 units, as well as «pure electric cars» and «series hybrid cars» (code 8703 80 000 5 of the Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature of EAEU), imported into Armenia in the amount of 15,000 units and Kyrgyzstan in the amount of 15,000.
