Kyrgyzstan plans to import up to 15,000 electric vehicles annually

A seminar «On the Path to a National Strategy for Electric Mobility» was held in Bishkek. Plans for the annual duty-free import of up to 15,000 electric vehicles and the development of charging infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan were discussed. The press service of the Climate Finance Center under the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The event was organized by the center jointly with the Ministry of Economy and Commerce with the support of the Asian Development Bank.

The focus was on developing the electric vehicle market, scaling up the charging infrastructure, and creating a transparent environment for investors.

Currently, there are more than 230 charging stations operating across the country, including approximately 60 in Bishkek.

The expert presentation showed data on the dynamic growth of the electric vehicle market in the Kyrgyz Republic. For example, in 2023, quotas for the duty-free import of electric vehicles have been approved in accordance with EAEU regulations. While there were approximately 5,000 electric vehicles in the country in 2022, annual duty-free import quotas were set at up to 10,000 units in 2023-2025. Starting in 2026, the Kyrgyz Republic plans to import up to 15,000 electric vehicles annually, and the quota will increase accordingly.

The seminar concluded with the development of key recommendations: the creation of an interdepartmental working group and secretariat for electric mobility, the implementation of a single-window system for permitting procedures, the approval of uniform charging standards, and the development of infrastructure through public-private partnerships.

The development of electric mobility is seen as part of a strategy to reduce emissions, improve the urban environment, and strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s green economy.