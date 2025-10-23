Kyrgyzstan asks EEC to extend customs duty exemption for electric vehicles

Kyrgyzstan submitted an initiative to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) proposing the exemption of 15,000 imported electric vehicles from customs duties in 2026. The EAEU website says.

The proposed measure aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and lower urban pollution levels.

At Business, Ecology, and Sport — Ak-Ilbirs 2025 Forum held in Bishkek, the development of eco-friendly transport in the country was also highlighted. Khanchoro Murzaliev, CEO of a company supplying electric vehicles and charging stations to Kyrgyzstan, spoke about the contribution of electric cars to the country’s green development.

He emphasized that the goal is to enable Kyrgyzstanis to travel anywhere in the country using electric vehicles.

According to Murzaliev, internal combustion engine vehicles have a negative impact on the environment, while electric vehicles reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 70 percent.

He also noted that there are over 40,000 electric vehicle users in Kyrgyzstan who use an app to find charging stations.

The annual quota of 10,000 duty-free electric vehicles for import into Kyrgyzstan has already been exhausted in 2025.

Khanchoro Murzaliev additionally shared plans to install solar panels along with charging stations at Enilchek eco-post.