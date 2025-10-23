21:51
USD 87.45
EUR 101.41
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan asks EEC to extend customs duty exemption for electric vehicles

Kyrgyzstan submitted an initiative to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) proposing the exemption of 15,000 imported electric vehicles from customs duties in 2026. The EAEU website says.

The proposed measure aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and lower urban pollution levels.

At Business, Ecology, and Sport — Ak-Ilbirs 2025 Forum held in Bishkek, the development of eco-friendly transport in the country was also highlighted. Khanchoro Murzaliev, CEO of a company supplying electric vehicles and charging stations to Kyrgyzstan, spoke about the contribution of electric cars to the country’s green development.

He emphasized that the goal is to enable Kyrgyzstanis to travel anywhere in the country using electric vehicles.

According to Murzaliev, internal combustion engine vehicles have a negative impact on the environment, while electric vehicles reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 70 percent.

He also noted that there are over 40,000 electric vehicle users in Kyrgyzstan who use an app to find charging stations.

The annual quota of 10,000 duty-free electric vehicles for import into Kyrgyzstan has already been exhausted in 2025.

Khanchoro Murzaliev additionally shared plans to install solar panels along with charging stations at Enilchek eco-post.
link: https://24.kg/english/348309/
views: 143
Print
Related
Over 1,300 eco-friendly buses, 120 electric buses arrive in Bishkek since 2022
Osh City Hall switches to electric vehicles
Kyrgyzstan reaches duty-free import quota for electric vehicles
20 charging stations for electric vehicles opened in Osh city
EV charging stations under construction on Bishkek–Osh, Bishkek–Karakol roads
President Sadyr Japarov opens service center and rides electric bus
Resident of Jalal-Abad presents 10 cars to Osh City Hall
Spark to install charging stations for electric vehicles at tourist sites in KR
Charging infrastructure for electric transport to be created in Bishkek
18 electric buses arrive in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
23 October, Thursday
21:19
Snow leopard approved as symbol of Kyrgyzstan, rules for use introduced Snow leopard approved as symbol of Kyrgyzstan, rules fo...
21:07
EU sanctions against Russia: Banks from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan included in list
20:59
French may be introduced as elective subject in Kyrgyzstan’s schools
20:51
New building of district power grid enterprise opened in Naryn
20:27
Oil traders: Kyrgyzstan has fuel reserves, no threat of shortage