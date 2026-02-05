12:05
More than 200 electric vehicles imported into Kyrgyzstan daily

More than 200 electric vehicles are imported into Kyrgyzstan every day. First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Daniyar Amangeldiev, said at a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament).

According to him, imported electric vehicles are exempt from value-added tax (VAT).

«Under agreements within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kyrgyzstan has been allocated a quota of 15,000 electric vehicles. Taking advantage of this, citizens are importing more than 200 electric vehicles into the country each day. We have been using these quotas for three years to increase the number of electric vehicles in the republic, which will help improve the air pollution situation,» Daniyar Amangeldiev said.
