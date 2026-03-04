10:54
KOICA hands over electric vehicles to support green mobility in Kyrgyzstan

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) handed over the electric vehicles under the «Electric Vehicle Transition Project for Public Service Fleet to Realize Green Mobility in the Kyrgyz Republic.» The handover ceremony was held at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The event was attended by Mederbek Tumanov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic; Kim Kwangjae, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Kyrgyz Republic; Lim Soyeon, Country Director of the KOICA Office in the Kyrgyz Republic; as well as representatives of government institutions that will receive the vehicles.

As part of the first phase of the project, ten electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) were delivered. The vehicles will be distributed among key public institutions, including the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the Administration of the President, OJSC Kyrgyz Post, the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Chui region, the Ministry of Digital Development, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, and the Climate Finance Center.

During the ceremony, the representatives emphasized that the project represents an important step toward modernizing the public vehicle fleet and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The initiative reflects the high level of strategic partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Korea, which established diplomatic relations in 1992 and elevated them to a comprehensive partnership in 2024.

The project is being implemented by KOICA from 2024 to 2027 with a total budget of approximately $11 million. It aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and establish a sustainable system for introducing electric vehicles in the public sector, including the development of charging infrastructure and the enhancement of professional capacity.
link: https://24.kg/english/364443/
views: 222
