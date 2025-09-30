15:42
Osh City Hall switches to electric vehicles

Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev initiated a transition to environmentally friendly transport, proposing to replace the official vehicles of the City Hall and its departments with electric vehicles. The city’s press service reported.

Today, six new electric vehicles were handed over to the Chairman of the City Council, Deputy Mayors, and the Chief of Staff of the City Hall.

According to the City Hall, the city authorities’ fleet consumes approximately 3 tons of fuel monthly, costing the budget over 3 million soms annually. The use of electric vehicles will significantly reduce these costs and simultaneously reduce harmful emissions.

The City Hall noted that the transition to electric vehicles is not only an economic but also an environmental measure aimed at developing a «green» city.
