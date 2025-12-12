EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026

The Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) granted a tariff exemption for the import of electric vehicles into Armenia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan for the next year. The decision was made at a meeting in Moscow.

Heads of Government of the Union’s member states agreed to provide the tariff exemption by waiving customs duties on electric vehicles imported into certain member states in 2026.

The decision applies to «pure electric cars» (code 8703 80 000 3 of the Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature of EAEU) imported into Belarus in quantities of 20,000 units, as well as «pure electric cars» and «series hybrid cars» (code 8703 80 000 5 of the Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature of EAEU) imported into Armenia in quantities of 15,000 units and Kyrgyzstan in quantities of 15,000 units.

«This customs and tariff measure has already demonstrated positive effects in previous years. We expect it to continue supporting the formation of the electric vehicle market, the development of charging infrastructure, and an increase in the share of environmentally friendly transport within the Eurasian Economic Union,» the EAEU Minister in charge of Trade Andrey Slepnev said.

The customs duty exemption is granted only to citizens permanently residing in Armenia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan. The transfer of ownership, use, or disposal rights of the electric vehicles to persons with citizenship and/or permanent residence in Kazakhstan or Russia is not allowed. In the case of series hybrid vehicles, the restriction also applies to transfers to persons with citizenship and/or permanent residence in Belarus.