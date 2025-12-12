12:23
USD 87.45
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.11
English

EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026

The Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) granted a tariff exemption for the import of electric vehicles into Armenia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan for the next year. The decision was made at a meeting in Moscow.

Heads of Government of the Union’s member states agreed to provide the tariff exemption by waiving customs duties on electric vehicles imported into certain member states in 2026.

The decision applies to «pure electric cars» (code 8703 80 000 3 of the Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature of EAEU) imported into Belarus in quantities of 20,000 units, as well as «pure electric cars» and «series hybrid cars» (code 8703 80 000 5 of the Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature of EAEU) imported into Armenia in quantities of 15,000 units and Kyrgyzstan in quantities of 15,000 units.

«This customs and tariff measure has already demonstrated positive effects in previous years. We expect it to continue supporting the formation of the electric vehicle market, the development of charging infrastructure, and an increase in the share of environmentally friendly transport within the Eurasian Economic Union,» the EAEU Minister in charge of Trade Andrey Slepnev said.

The customs duty exemption is granted only to citizens permanently residing in Armenia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan. The transfer of ownership, use, or disposal rights of the electric vehicles to persons with citizenship and/or permanent residence in Kazakhstan or Russia is not allowed. In the case of series hybrid vehicles, the restriction also applies to transfers to persons with citizenship and/or permanent residence in Belarus.
link: https://24.kg/english/354381/
views: 84
Print
Related
Share of national currencies in EAEU settlements rises to 93 percent
Russia extends simplified import procedure for goods from Kyrgyzstan
EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation
Rail travel to be simplified for citizens of EAEU countries
Formation of common financial market within EAEU discussed in Moscow
Eco-Transport loan program launched in Kyrgyzstan
Eurasian Economic Commission Spartakiad: Kyrgyzstani among the best
Kyrgyzstan remains leader in EAEU in construction work growth
Kyrgyzstan asks EEC to extend customs duty exemption for electric vehicles
Mutual trade within EAEU grows by 9.1 percent in 2024
Popular
Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China
Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15 Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15
42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week 42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week
EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation
12 December, Friday
12:05
EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle impor...
11:54
Kyrgyzstan to purchase hardware-software complexes for Safe City system
11:46
Kyrgyzstan expands grounds for suspending business operations during inspections
11:38
Head of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan awarded highest special rank
11:05
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region