SCNS detains Sunhouse Plus developers for defrauding residents

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported the detention of executives of a construction company involved in violations during the construction of Sunhouse Plus residential complex in Bishkek’s Vostok-5 microdistrict.

According to the security services, on September 24 a video appeal from residents was posted on Facebook, in which they complained about the contractor. They stated that the building had not been officially commissioned, while several promised amenities — including a security system, fenced territory, and underground parking — were never implemented.

An inspection revealed that the developer had violated project documentation: instead of building the underground parking, the space was converted into commercial premises. This constituted a gross breach of sales contracts and residents’ rights, while also worsening the traffic situation in the area.

The SCNS said the company’s executives repeatedly attempted to have the project included in the list of developments eligible for amnesty through the Ministry of Construction in order to avoid obligations related to the parking facilities.

As a result, the director of the construction company, O.B.M., and the head of the design organization, B.E.B., were detained and placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

During the investigation, both admitted to the violations and pledged to arrange parking spaces on the adjacent territory.