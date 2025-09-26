17:34
USD 87.45
EUR 102.69
RUB 1.04
English

SCNS detains Sunhouse Plus developers for defrauding residents

SCNS detains Sunhouse Plus developers for defrauding residents

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported the detention of executives of a construction company involved in violations during the construction of Sunhouse Plus residential complex in Bishkek’s Vostok-5 microdistrict.

According to the security services, on September 24 a video appeal from residents was posted on Facebook, in which they complained about the contractor. They stated that the building had not been officially commissioned, while several promised amenities — including a security system, fenced territory, and underground parking — were never implemented.

An inspection revealed that the developer had violated project documentation: instead of building the underground parking, the space was converted into commercial premises. This constituted a gross breach of sales contracts and residents’ rights, while also worsening the traffic situation in the area.

The SCNS said the company’s executives repeatedly attempted to have the project included in the list of developments eligible for amnesty through the Ministry of Construction in order to avoid obligations related to the parking facilities.

As a result, the director of the construction company, O.B.M., and the head of the design organization, B.E.B., were detained and placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

During the investigation, both admitted to the violations and pledged to arrange parking spaces on the adjacent territory.
link: https://24.kg/english/345083/
views: 134
Print
Related
925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program
Man posing as police major arrested in Bishkek on fraud charges
SCNS: 20 government employees involved in corruption at Chaldovar checkpoint
SCNS detains former member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
New sports complex to be built in Kochkor district
Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan
Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta
181 residential buildings under construction in Zhany Dostuk village
Kyrgyzstan interested in Belarusian construction technologies
Bishkek resident pays fortune teller $100,000 for "magical services"
Popular
Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan
Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025 Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025
Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected
Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta
26 September, Friday
17:23
Traces of Glacier: Animated film about snow leopard screened in Bishkek Traces of Glacier: Animated film about snow leopard s...
17:11
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan agree to accelerate Kambar-Ata 1 project
16:52
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with South Sudan and the Bahamas
16:38
SCNS detains Sunhouse Plus developers for defrauding residents
16:18
Weapons and ammunition cache found in Chui region