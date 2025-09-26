11:16
Food production in Kyrgyzstan growing, reaching over 46 billion soms

Food production in Kyrgyzstan is growing, reaching over 46 billion soms in the first eight months of this year. The National Statistical Committee’s data say.

Compared to the same period in 2024, this figure increased by 23 percent (46.2 billion soms compared to 37.3 billion soms).

In the last month of summer, production volume reached 6.27 billion soms, exceeding the figure of last August by 23.9 percent.

Moreover, the physical volume index of food production in August reached 107.8 percent, and 121.2 percent for the first eight months.
