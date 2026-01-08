Nestlé recalls certain batches of baby formula in Kyrgyzstan over toxin risk

The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Kyrgyzstan received a notification from Forester LLC, the official distributor of Nestlé Group baby food products.

The department reported that, based on the information provided, the central office of Nestlé Russia LLC has decided to voluntarily recall certain batches of baby formula, namely, instant milk, fermented milk, and lactose-free formulas under the trademarks NAN 1 OPTIPRO, NAN OPTIPRO 2, NAN EXPERTPRO, PRENAN, and NAN LACTOSE FREE, with specific production dates.

The recall is being carried out as a precautionary measure and is part of a global voluntary recall of certain batches of baby formula conducted by Nestlé.

The decision is linked to a potential risk of the presence of the toxin cereulide in a raw material (arachidonic acid).

The official distributor has begun withdrawing the specified batches from retail outlets across the Kyrgyz Republic.

In this regard, the Department recommends that consumers check the product name and production date of the baby formula they are using. If the product matches the recalled batches, consumers are advised to stop using it and contact the official distributor to return the product.

According to the manufacturer, the recall affects a limited number of batches that may potentially contain the toxin cereulide.

Cereulide is a toxin produced by certain strains of the bacterium Bacillus cereus. It is resistant to high temperatures and is not destroyed by boiling. Possible symptoms after consuming products with high levels of cereulide include vomiting and diarrhea, which are similar to food poisoning or an allergic reaction to cow’s milk proteins.