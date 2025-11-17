11:30
Kyrgyzstan records increase in agricultural production

An increase in agricultural production has been recorded in Kyrgyzstan. Data from the Eurasian Economic Commission say.

According to the commission’s data, agricultural production in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) increased by 2.1 percent from January to September 2025 across farms of all types, compared to the same period last year.

Growth was observed in Armenia, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan, while a decrease was observed in Belarus.

During this period, livestock and poultry production for slaughter (live weight) increased by 0.5 percent in the EAEU compared to the same period in 2024, milk by 1.5 percent, and eggs by 4.4 percent.

Livestock and poultry production for slaughter (live weight) increased in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Russia, milk production increased in Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, and eggs production increased in all EAEU member states.
link: https://24.kg/english/351137/
views: 133
