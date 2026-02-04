21:58
Kyrgyzstan reduces dependence on food imports

In 2025, Kyrgyzstan achieved self-sufficiency in six out of nine staple food categories, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

Products fully supplied by domestic production include vegetables and melons, potatoes, milk, meat, sugar, and eggs. Demand for grain products, vegetable oil, fruits, and berries is still partially met through imports.

Over the past six years, self-sufficiency indicators have improved significantly:

  • Milk: self-sufficiency increased from 112 percent in 2020 to 127.3 percent in 2025.
  • Meat: rose from 63.6 percent to 85.7 percent.
  • Sugar: production grew from 15 percent in 2020 to 82.1 percent.
  • Eggs: increased from 56.4 percent to 79.8 percent.
  • Vegetable oil: the share of domestic production rose from 34 percent to 51.7 percent.
  • Fruits and berries: increased from 15 percent in 2020 to 51.4 percent in 2025.

The ministry noted that growth in domestic production is helping reduce reliance on external supplies and strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s food security.
