Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan

The French company Danone is recalling several batches of Aptamil baby formula in Germany due to the detection of a toxic substance, foreign media report.

At least three batches of the product, produced between May and August 2025, are involved. Germany’s Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety confirmed that the products are being withdrawn from circulation.

The cause is cereulide, a toxin that can cause nausea and vomiting. It was found in one of the ingredients supplied by the company from China. According to media reports, Danone shares have fallen almost 13 percent over the past two weeks.

Related news
Nestlé recalls certain batches of baby formula in Kyrgyzstan over toxin risk
Earlier, in January of this year, Nestlé announced a voluntary recall of baby formula batches, followed by the French company Lactalis. In France, investigators are investigating whether the deaths of two infants are related to the consumption of the recalled products. A direct connection has not yet been established.

It’s worth noting that Danone products, including Aptamil brand baby food, are also sold in Kyrgyzstan, in specialized stores and through online platforms.
