Early elections to Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament may be held on November 30

The next elections to the Zhogorku Kenesh, taking into account all required procedures, are expected to be scheduled for November 30. Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu announced.

According to him, lawmakers made the decision to dissolve Parliament on their own initiative — «neither the President nor the Cabinet exerted any pressure.» He emphasized that the legitimacy of the deputies of the 7th convocation of Parliament will be maintained until the formation of the next convocation.

«As Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh, I can say: as stipulated in the Constitution, despite our decision to dissolve, until the day the next, eighth convocation takes the oath, all our powers remain in force. If extraordinary situations arise, I retain the right to convene an emergency session. We remain a functioning Parliament, we are simply going to elections ahead of schedule,» Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu said.

He assured that the vote would be conducted «more cleanly than ever before.»

By law, the president must issue a decree on setting the election date within five days of parliament’s dissolution. For early elections, all election procedures set out in the law on presidential and parliamentary elections are shortened by one-third. This means the decree must be signed by September 30, and voting is to take place on November 30.

Earlier today, the Zhogorku Kenesh approved the resolution on self-dissolution: 84 out of 89 MPs present voted in favor, with none opposed.