13:18
USD 87.45
EUR 102.95
RUB 1.05
English

Man posing as police major arrested in Bishkek on fraud charges

Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic arrested a man who posed as a police major and is suspected of fraud.

According to the ministry’s press service, a citizen, O.N., filed a report claiming that since 2024, the suspect had defrauded her of money under the pretext of delivering cars from South Korea.

When she later demanded a refund, the man allegedly threatened her with physical harm and the distribution of intimate photographs.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (fraud) of the Kyrgyz Criminal Code.

During investigative operations, M.E., 42, was detained, taken to the ministry’s investigative service, and placed in pre-trial detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/344894/
views: 84
Print
Related
Deputies in Kyrgyzstan toughen penalties for fraud
SCNS: 20 government employees involved in corruption at Chaldovar checkpoint
SCNS detains former member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new fraud scheme
Bishkek resident pays fortune teller $100,000 for "magical services"
Kazakh oligarch detained in Bishkek for embezzling $2.5 million
Suspect in major cyber fraud detained in Kyrgyzstan
Former SCNS employee detained in Kyrgyzstan
Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek
Popular
Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan
Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025 Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025
Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta
Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected
25 September, Thursday
12:56
Man posing as police major arrested in Bishkek on fraud charges Man posing as police major arrested in Bishkek on fraud...
12:45
EAEU introduces navigation seals to track shipments
12:38
Deputies in Kyrgyzstan toughen penalties for fraud
12:22
Torture prevention seriously undermined by new law in Kyrgyzstan — UN
12:10
Russia to allocate 30 university quotas for Kyrgyzstanis in creative fields