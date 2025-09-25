Man posing as police major arrested in Bishkek on fraud charges

Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic arrested a man who posed as a police major and is suspected of fraud.

According to the ministry’s press service, a citizen, O.N., filed a report claiming that since 2024, the suspect had defrauded her of money under the pretext of delivering cars from South Korea.

When she later demanded a refund, the man allegedly threatened her with physical harm and the distribution of intimate photographs.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (fraud) of the Kyrgyz Criminal Code.

During investigative operations, M.E., 42, was detained, taken to the ministry’s investigative service, and placed in pre-trial detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.