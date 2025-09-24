16:53
SCNS detains former member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) announced the detention of S.U.Ch., director of Bereke Construction Company LLC, a former member of the Parliament from Kyrgyzstan party.

According to the SCNS, on April 4, 2019, S.U.Ch. and citizen A.A. signed a shared construction agreement for a multi-story residential building in Osh. As part of the agreement, A.A. transferred a 45-hectare plot of land for construction.

According to the terms of the agreement, the construction company was obligated to transfer 2,750 square meters in the new building to A.A. upon completion of the work. However, according to the SCNS, the company director failed to fulfill his obligations and, using his influence, registered the land plot in the company’s name.

Following the investigation, S.U.Ch. was charged under paragraph 1, part 4, Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (large-scale fraud). The court ordered his pretrial detention until the end of investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sulaiman Urmanbetovich Chekirov was born in 1976. He was a member of the Parliament of the 6th convocation (2015–2020) from Kyrgyzstan party. He worked at the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology, and Regional Development.

After completing his term as a member of Parliament, he returned to entrepreneurship, heading Bereke Construction Company LLC.
