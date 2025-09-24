12:10
USD 87.45
EUR 103.22
RUB 1.05
English

Expansion of employment programs for Kyrgyzstanis in Japan discussed

Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration, Kanat Sagynbaev, held a meeting with Yoshihisa Kimura, President of the Japanese company IM Japan.

The parties discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation in the field of labor migration and reaffirmed their commitment to the agreements outlined in the previously signed Memorandum of Understanding.

Particular attention was paid to improving the mechanisms for preparing and sending Kyrgyzstanis to work in Japan, including enhancing the quality of preliminary language and professional training. The possibility of expanding IM Japan’s programs to provide employment opportunities for a greater number of Kyrgyz nationals was also considered.

The meeting also touched on new initiatives, including the development of educational programs, workforce upskilling, and broadening areas of cooperation.
link: https://24.kg/english/344698/
views: 131
Print
Related
Japan donates equipment worth $263,000 to medical workers, schools in Talas
Japanese Film Festival 2025 to take place in Bishkek
Youth internship project for unemployed to be continued in Kyrgyzstan
Japan allocates $10.3M for construction of training center for power engineers
Job and career fair to be held in Bishkek on October 2
Ten healthcare organizations receive medical equipment with Japan’s support
Kyrgyzstani Nurtilek Zhalynbekov to compete at K-1 WORLD MAX 2025 in Tokyo
Kyrgyzstanis offered jobs of bus drivers in Slovakia
Geothermal resort cluster may be created in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives 17 units of modern equipment from Japan
Popular
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station
24 September, Wednesday
11:50
Interior Ministry: Cameras have helped solve over 3,000 crimes Interior Ministry: Cameras have helped solve over 3,000...
11:46
Two new members elected to Kyrgyzstan’s CEC, including ex-State Secretary
11:39
Zhogorku Kenesh dismisses CEC member Anar Dubanbaeva ahead of term
11:34
Japarov voices support for Trump, Putin in seeking peaceful solution on Ukraine
11:27
New medical facility may be built on site of former psychiatric hospital in Osh