Expansion of employment programs for Kyrgyzstanis in Japan discussed

Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration, Kanat Sagynbaev, held a meeting with Yoshihisa Kimura, President of the Japanese company IM Japan.

The parties discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation in the field of labor migration and reaffirmed their commitment to the agreements outlined in the previously signed Memorandum of Understanding.

Particular attention was paid to improving the mechanisms for preparing and sending Kyrgyzstanis to work in Japan, including enhancing the quality of preliminary language and professional training. The possibility of expanding IM Japan’s programs to provide employment opportunities for a greater number of Kyrgyz nationals was also considered.

The meeting also touched on new initiatives, including the development of educational programs, workforce upskilling, and broadening areas of cooperation.