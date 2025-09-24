New electric buses being launched in Bishkek

New electric buses will begin running on city streets starting September 25. Initially, they will serve routes 4, 10, and 11. The Bishkek City Hall’s press service reported.

Electric buses are also planned to be launched on routes 14, 66, and 33 in the coming week.

«Routes 66 and 33 are new routes, while route 11 is a renewed trolleybus route, now served by modern electric buses. A detailed bus schedule can be found here,» the press service stated.

As a reminder, 120 new electric buses were delivered from China in early 2025. The former trolleybus depot building has been completely reconstructed into depots 1 and 2 and is now adapted for servicing electric buses.