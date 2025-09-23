19:07
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reaches 11 percent for eight months

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev met with Antje Grawe, UN Resident Coordinator in the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the country’s current social and economic development, progress in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as joint initiatives in the areas of ecology, climate change, and green economy development.

Daniyar Amangeldiev noted that the Kyrgyz economy is demonstrating accelerated growth:

— GDP growth averaged 9 percent over the past three years, and 11 percent over the first eight months of 2025;

— GDP is expected to reach at least $30 billion by 2030, a 71 percent increase over the 2024 figure.

Particular attention is paid to integrating the SDGs into national development programs. A matrix of 217 indicators has been approved, which will be used to regularly monitor progress.

A significant increase in state budget revenues was noted, which enabled increases in public sector wages, pensions, and benefits, as well as a 4.1 percentage point reduction in the poverty rate last year.

Antje Grawe noted the UN system’s readiness to provide assistance in key areas—social protection, gender equality, environmental protection, and other areas.
