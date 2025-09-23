15:58
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.04
English

Bishkek hosts III Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States

The 3rd Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States began its work at Ala-Archa State Residence today, September 23, on the theme: «Parliaments of Central Asian Countries: Effective Solutions for Comprehensive Development of the Region.»

The event is attended by Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh; Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan; Rustami Emomali, Chairman of the National Council of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan; and Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan. On behalf of Turkmenistan, the event is attended by Nury Golliev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan.

It is expected that during the forum, the parties will discuss issues in the areas of ensuring sustainable economic growth, regulating migration processes, and developing the digital environment by strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation between the states of Central Asia.

The previous forums were held in Kazakhstan in 2023 and Uzbekistan in 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/344586/
views: 94
Print
Related
Speaker: Central Asia is entering new era of development in its history
3rd Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States to be held in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov sends greeting to Altai — Ancestral Homeland of Turks Forum
Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek
Central Asian countries increase imports from Persian Gulf states
Kyrgyzstan attracts German tourists and investors through joint initiatives
III Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan Youth Forum held in Bishkek
Kyrgyz-German Business Forum to be held in Cholpon-Ata
Saida Mirziyoyeva participates in forum on role of women leaders in Bishkek
Strong women are capable of building a strong society — Aigul Japarova
Popular
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station
23 September, Tuesday
15:52
Speaker: Central Asia is entering new era of development in its history Speaker: Central Asia is entering new era of developme...
15:39
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan approve agreement on cooperation in field of cadastre
15:32
Bishkek hosts III Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States
14:52
Kyrgyz Stock Exchange presents year’s results and plans through 2030
14:05
Cabinet of Ministers simplifies procedure for transforming land plots