Bishkek hosts III Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States

The 3rd Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States began its work at Ala-Archa State Residence today, September 23, on the theme: «Parliaments of Central Asian Countries: Effective Solutions for Comprehensive Development of the Region.»

The event is attended by Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh; Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan; Rustami Emomali, Chairman of the National Council of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan; and Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan. On behalf of Turkmenistan, the event is attended by Nury Golliev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan.

It is expected that during the forum, the parties will discuss issues in the areas of ensuring sustainable economic growth, regulating migration processes, and developing the digital environment by strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation between the states of Central Asia.

The previous forums were held in Kazakhstan in 2023 and Uzbekistan in 2024.